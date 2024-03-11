U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Adan Moreno, Beeville, right, a Texas, -native, receives a gift to celebrate his retirement from the Marine Corps after 30 years of service during an all hands meeting on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., March 7, 2024. The meeting was held to recognize specific Marines and civilians of MCRC who had recently been awarded for their outstanding contributions and dedication to the MCRC mission. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Payton Goodrich)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.07.2024 Date Posted: 03.11.2024 13:31 Photo ID: 8281354 VIRIN: 240307-M-KI947-5753 Resolution: 8107x5407 Size: 3.12 MB Location: QUANTICO, VA, US Hometown: BEEVILLE, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MCRC All Hands. [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Payton Goodrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.