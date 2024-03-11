Shannon Christopher, center, a Richmond, Va., -native, is recognized for finishing her first year working for the federal government and fourteen years working with Marine Corps Recruiting Command during an all hands meeting on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., March 7, 2024. The meeting was held to recognize specific Marines and civilians of MCRC who had recently been awarded for their outstanding contributions and dedication to the MCRC mission. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Payton Goodrich)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.07.2024 Date Posted: 03.11.2024 13:31 Photo ID: 8281352 VIRIN: 240307-M-KI947-5678 Resolution: 8192x5464 Size: 2.82 MB Location: QUANTICO, VA, US Hometown: RICHMOND, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MCRC All Hands. [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Payton Goodrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.