MCRC All Hands.

Brent Reidenbach, a Delphos, Ohio, -native, is recognized for his length-of-service, having spent 30 years working for the federal government by Marine Corps Recruiting Command during an all hands meeting on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., March 7, 2024. The all-hands meeting was called to recognize Marines and civilians of MCRC who had recently won awards for their hard work and dedication to the MCRC mission. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Payton Goodrich)

