MCRC All Hands.

Michael Mengle, left, a Michigan-native, is recognized for winning civilian employee of the semi-annual for the Marine Corps Recruiting Command period during an all hands meeting on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., March 7, 2024. The meeting was held to recognize specific Marines and civilians of MCRC who had recently been awarded for their outstanding contributions and dedication to the MCRC mission. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Payton Goodrich)

