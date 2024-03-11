Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCRC All Hands.

    MCRC All Hands.

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2024

    Marine Corps Recruiting Command           

    Michael Mengle, left, a Michigan-native, is recognized for winning civilian employee of the semi-annual for the Marine Corps Recruiting Command period during an all hands meeting on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., March 7, 2024. The meeting was held to recognize specific Marines and civilians of MCRC who had recently been awarded for their outstanding contributions and dedication to the MCRC mission. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Payton Goodrich)

