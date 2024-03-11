MCRC All Hands.

Christopher Bare, center-left, a Huntington, W. Va., -native and the deputy director of the G-1 at Marine Corps Recruiting Command, and Vickie Hall, center-right, a native of Cranston, R.I., receive applause from Marines and civilians of MCRC in recognition of winning Security Coordinator of the Year during an all-hands meeting at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., March 7, 2024. The meeting was held to recognize specific Marines and civilians of MCRC who had recently been awarded for their outstanding contributions and dedication to the MCRC mission. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Payton Goodrich)
Chris Bare and Vickie Hall: Security Coordinators of the Year
