U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. William Bowers, left, Marine Corps Recruiting Command commanding general, and Sgt. Maj. Adan Moreno, MCRC sergeant major, address the Marines and civilians of Marine Corps Recruiting Command during an all-hands meeting at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., March 7, 2024. The meeting was held to honor specific Marines and civilians of MCRC who had recently been awarded for their outstanding contributions and dedication to the MCRC mission. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Payton Goodrich)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.07.2024 Date Posted: 03.11.2024 13:31 Photo ID: 8281347 VIRIN: 240307-M-KI947-5591 Resolution: 5669x3781 Size: 1.81 MB Location: QUANTICO, VA, US Hometown: BEEVILLE, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MCRC All Hands. [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Payton Goodrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.