    MCRC All Hands. [Image 1 of 9]

    MCRC All Hands.

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Payton Goodrich 

    Marine Corps Recruiting Command           

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. William Bowers speaks at an all-hands meeting of Marine Corps Recruiting Command at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., March 7, 2024. The meeting was held to recognize specific Marines and civilians of MCRC who had recently been awarded for their outstanding contributions and dedication to the MCRC mission. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Payton Goodrich)

    Date Taken: 03.07.2024
    Date Posted: 03.11.2024 13:31
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US
    Hometown: BEEVILLE, TX, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCRC All Hands. [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Payton Goodrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Awards
    Recruiter
    Marines
    recruiting
    Marine Corps Recruiting Command

