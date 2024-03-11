Agadez residents set up handmade items to sell during a general bazaar at Air Base 201, Niger, March 2, 2024. The bazaar brought together local vendors and base personnel, whose purchases directly support the Agadez community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2024 Date Posted: 03.11.2024 13:04 Photo ID: 8281341 VIRIN: 240302-F-SV792-1025 Resolution: 4795x2879 Size: 9.53 MB Location: AIR BASE 201, NE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AB 201 bazaar supports Agadez community [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Rose Gudex, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.