    USS Essex In-Port Operations [Image 4 of 5]

    USS Essex In-Port Operations

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Essex (LHD 2)

    Sailors take the Navy-wide E6 advancement exam aboard amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), March. 07, 2024. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Emmanuel D. Mathews)

    Date Taken: 03.07.2024
    Date Posted: 03.11.2024 12:56
    Photo ID: 8281296
    VIRIN: 240307-N-EY279-1030
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    NAVY
    Amphibious
    ESSEX
    LHD2
    LHD

