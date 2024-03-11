USS Essex In-Port Operations

Sailors take the Navy-wide E6 advancement exam aboard amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), March. 07, 2024. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Emmanuel D. Mathews)
