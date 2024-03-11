Date Taken: 03.08.2024 Date Posted: 03.11.2024 10:22 Photo ID: 8280732 VIRIN: 240308-A-IE493-2346 Resolution: 2400x1600 Size: 378.32 KB Location: FORT DIX, NJ, US

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst- FORDHAM ROTC RANGE 20 TABLE VI QUAL DAY FIRE STAGE 1. March 8th, 2024 [Image 6 of 6], by Daniel Amburg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.