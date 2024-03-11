Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst- FORDHAM ROTC RANGE 20 TABLE VI QUAL DAY FIRE STAGE 1. March 8th, 2024 [Image 3 of 6]

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst- FORDHAM ROTC RANGE 20 TABLE VI QUAL DAY FIRE STAGE 1. March 8th, 2024

    FORT DIX, NJ, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2024

    Photo by Daniel Amburg 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    FORDHAM ROTC is training on range 20 conducting TABLE VI QUAL DAY FIRE STAGE 1 training. (Images provided by the (TSC) Training Support Center / Dan Amburg)

    Date Taken: 03.08.2024
    Date Posted: 03.11.2024 10:22
    Photo ID: 8280730
    VIRIN: 240308-A-IE493-8402
    Resolution: 2400x1600
    Size: 494.17 KB
    Location: FORT DIX, NJ, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst- FORDHAM ROTC RANGE 20 TABLE VI QUAL DAY FIRE STAGE 1. March 8th, 2024 [Image 6 of 6], by Daniel Amburg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JB-MDL US ASA FORT DIX. FORDHAM ROTC RANGE 20 TABLE VI QUAL DAY FIRE STAGE 1.

