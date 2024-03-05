Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Reserve Soldiers in Germany prep for Air Assault School

    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    03.10.2024

    Photo by Thomas Mort 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    A U.S. Army Reserve Soldier assigned to 7th Mission Support Command participates in the sprint, drag, carry exercise as part of the Army Combat Fitness Test at Panzer Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany, March 10, 2024. 7th MSC hosted the ACFT, along with other qualifying events, to assess and rank Soldiers for the upcoming U.S. Army Air Assault School in Grafenwoehr, Germany. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Mort)

    This work, Army Reserve Soldiers in Germany prep for Air Assault School, by Thomas Mort, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

