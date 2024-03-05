Army Reserve Soldiers in Germany prep for Air Assault School

A U.S. Army Reserve Soldier assigned to 7th Mission Support Command participates in the sprint, drag, carry exercise as part of the Army Combat Fitness Test at Panzer Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany, March 10, 2024. 7th MSC hosted the ACFT, along with other qualifying events, to assess and rank Soldiers for the upcoming U.S. Army Air Assault School in Grafenwoehr, Germany. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Mort)

Date Taken: 03.10.2024 Date Posted: 03.11.2024 Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE