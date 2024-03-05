BM2 Sweetay Reenlists at NSA Souda Bay

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (March 11, 2024) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Sean Sweetay, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, is reenlisted by Lt. Joshua Korver, training officer, NSA Souda Bay, on March 11, 2024. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Delaney S. Jensen)

