Date Taken: 03.09.2024 Date Posted: 03.11.2024 08:06 Photo ID: 8280540 VIRIN: 240310-A-ID763-1185 Resolution: 7512x5011 Size: 16.41 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

Web Views: 14 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 3-82, 82nd CAB Take Flight [Image 14 of 14], by SGT Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.