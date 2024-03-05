Paratroopers assigned to B Co, 3-82 General Support Aviation Battalion, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division fly through the Middle East on March 10, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Vincent Levelev)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2024 08:06
|Photo ID:
|8280533
|VIRIN:
|240310-A-ID763-5520
|Resolution:
|7952x5304
|Size:
|18.28 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3-82, 82nd CAB Take Flight [Image 14 of 14], by SGT Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT