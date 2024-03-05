Allied Sprit 24: Receiving the Mission

U.S. Army Capt. Amber Warren presents an operation brief to troops in 1st Combat Aviation Brigade during Allied Spirit 24, March 10, 2024. Allied Spirit is a U.S. Army exercise for its NATO Allies and partners at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center near Hohenfels, Germany that develops and enhances NATO and key partners interoperability and readiness across specified warfighting functions. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Zoe Morris)

