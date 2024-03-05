Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Allied Sprit 24: Receiving the Mission

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    03.08.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Zoe Morris 

    153rd Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Capt. Amber Warren presents an operation brief to troops in 1st Combat Aviation Brigade during Allied Spirit 24, March 10, 2024. Allied Spirit is a U.S. Army exercise for its NATO Allies and partners at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center near Hohenfels, Germany that develops and enhances NATO and key partners interoperability and readiness across specified warfighting functions. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Zoe Morris)

    Date Taken: 03.08.2024
    Date Posted: 03.11.2024 06:53
    Photo ID: 8280504
    VIRIN: 240310-Z-TB920-1005
    Resolution: 4608x2600
    Size: 1.32 MB
    Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE
    This work, Allied Sprit 24: Receiving the Mission, by SGT Zoe Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TOC
    1st Combat Aviation Brigade
    WVNG
    1st Squadron 6th Cavalry Regiment
    StrongerTogether
    AlliedSpirit

