A Norwegian F-35 Lightning II, receives fuel from a 914th Air Refueling Wing KC-135 Stratotanker over the High North during Nordic Response 24, March 8, 2024. The 914th ARW will provide aerial refueling support to U.S.Ally, and partner nation aircraft participating in the Norwegian-sponsored exercise designed to test military capabilities and operations in the challenging Arctic environment. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.08.2024 Date Posted: 03.11.2024 07:04 Photo ID: 8280490 VIRIN: 240308-F-KS661-1006 Resolution: 585x1008 Size: 250.69 KB Location: LULEA, BD, SE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Reservists Refueling over the High North for Nordic Response 24 [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.