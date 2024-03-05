Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Reservists Refueling over the High North for Nordic Response 24 [Image 2 of 5]

    Reservists Refueling over the High North for Nordic Response 24

    LULEA, BD, SWEDEN

    03.08.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Michael Randolph, a boom operator with the 914th Air Refueling Wing, checks his instruments before refueling a Norwegian F-35 Lightning II from aKC-135 Stratotanker over the High North during Nordic Response 24,March 8, 2024. The 914th ARW will provide aerial refueling support to U.S., Ally, and partner nation aircraft participating in the Norwegian-sponsored exercise designed to test military capabilities and operations in the challenging Arctic environment. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2024
    Date Posted: 03.11.2024 07:03
    Photo ID: 8280486
    VIRIN: 240308-F-KS661-1003
    Resolution: 1041x585
    Size: 380.12 KB
    Location: LULEA, BD, SE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reservists Refueling over the High North for Nordic Response 24 [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Reservists Refueling over the High North for Nordic Response 24
    Reservists Refueling over the High North for Nordic Response 24
    Reservists Refueling over the High North for Nordic Response 24
    Reservists Refueling over the High North for Nordic Response 24
    Reservists Refueling over the High North for Nordic Response 24

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Force Reserve
    Boom Operator
    High North
    NordicResponse24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT