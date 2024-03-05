Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Press embark USS Gunston Hall for media event in support of Steadfast Defender 24 [Image 9 of 9]

    Press embark USS Gunston Hall for media event in support of Steadfast Defender 24

    NORWEGIAN SEA

    03.10.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Danielle Serocki 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet   

    Members of the press embark a rigid-hull inflatable boat, attached to Norwegian coast guard ship KV Bjørnøya (W311), from the stern gate of the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44), following a media event in support of Steadfast Defender 24, March 10, 2024. Steadfast Defender 2024, NATO’s largest exercise in decades, will demonstrate NATO’s ability to deploy forces rapidly from across the Alliance to reinforce the defense of Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Danielle Serocki)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2024
    Date Posted: 03.11.2024 05:21
    Location: NORWEGIAN SEA
    U.S. 2nd Fleet
    USS Gunston Hall
    LSD 44
    media event
    Steadfast Defender 24
    CB90-class assault craft

