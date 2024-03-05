Press embark USS Gunston Hall for media event in support of Steadfast Defender 24

Members of the press record small boat operations from the well deck of the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44), during a media event in support of Steadfast Defender 24, March 10, 2024. Steadfast Defender 2024, NATO’s largest exercise in decades, will demonstrate NATO’s ability to deploy forces rapidly from across the Alliance to reinforce the defense of Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Danielle Serocki)

