Osan hosts Buddy Squadron 24-2

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Richard Galinat, 51st Operations Support Squadron tower assistant chief controller, and Republic of Korea Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kyungho Jang, 11th Air Traffic Control Squadron, discuss airfield operations during Buddy Squadron 24-2, March 6, 2024 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea. Buddy Squadron is a recurring training event focused on enhancing the partnership and interoperability between the 51st Fighter Wing and ROKAF missions. This was the first iteration of Buddy Squadron to incorporate air traffic control missions from the 51st Operations Support Squadron and the 11th Air Traffic Control Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Clayton Lenhardt)

