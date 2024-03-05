Osan hosts Buddy Squadron 24-2

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dominic Avila, 51st Operations Squadron air traffic controller trainer, speaks with Republic of Korea Air Force counterparts during Buddy Squadron 24-2, March 6, 2024 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea. For more than 20 years, Buddy Squadron has built trust and enhanced interoperability between 51st Fighter Wing and ROKAF Airmen. This was the first iteration of Buddy Squadron to incorporate air traffic control missions from the 51st Operations Support Squadron and the 11th Air Traffic Control Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Clayton Lenhardt)

Date Taken: 03.06.2024 Date Posted: 03.11.2024 Location: KR