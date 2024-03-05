Osan hosts Buddy Squadron 24-2

U.S. Air Force and Republic of Korea Air Force Airmen discuss airfield operations during Buddy Squadron 24-2, March 6, 2024, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea. This was the first iteration of Buddy Squadron to incorporate air traffic control missions from the 51st Operations Support Squadron and the 11th Air Traffic Control Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Clayton Lenhardt)

