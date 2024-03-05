Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    02.26.2024

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Victor Mancilla   

    Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade

    JEBEL ALI, United Arab Emirates (Feb. 26, 2024) Capt. Jeremy Shamblee, commanding officer of the Blue Crew, center, salutes Brig. Gen. Matthew Reid, commanding general of Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade, aboard the first-in-class expeditionary sea base USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3) during an exchange of command at Jebel-Ali, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 26. Puller is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (Official U.S. Marine Corps photo)

    Date Taken: 02.26.2024
    This work, USS Lewis B. Puller Exchange of Command [Image 10 of 10], by GySgt Victor Mancilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

