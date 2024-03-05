Spanish Battery Patriot Unit personnel run during the Anime 5K on March 8, 2024, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye. The Anime 5K was organized by the 39th Force Support Squadron and brought U.S., Polish and Spanish military members together to compete in a foot race. (Defense Media Activity photo by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)

