Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Anime 5K [Image 3 of 11]

    Anime 5K

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    03.08.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Richmond 

    AFN Incirlik

    Polish military personnel celebrate one of their members winning the women's 3rd place medal in the Anime 5K on March 8, 2024, at Incirlik Air Base. Türkiye. The Anime 5K was organized by the 39th Force Support Squadron and brought U.S., Polish and Spanish military members together to compete in a foot race. (Defense Media Activity photo by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2024
    Date Posted: 03.11.2024 01:48
    Photo ID: 8280370
    VIRIN: 240308-F-HE787-2426
    Resolution: 2602x3253
    Size: 2.21 MB
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Anime 5K [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Michael Richmond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Anime 5K
    Anime 5K
    Anime 5K
    Anime 5K
    Anime 5K
    Anime 5K
    Anime 5K
    Anime 5K
    Anime 5K
    Anime 5K
    Anime 5K

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    AFN
    USAFE
    Incirlik

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT