Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    340th MP BN conducts detention operations training with ROK Army Military Police [Image 1 of 4]

    340th MP BN conducts detention operations training with ROK Army Military Police

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    03.06.2024

    Photo by Maj. Andrea Gutierrez 

    200th Military Police Command

    Soldiers of the 340th Military Police Battalion, 290th Military Police Brigade, conduct detention operations training with the Republic of Korea Army military police on March 6, 2024, during exercise Freedom Shield at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. Freedom Shield 24 is a holistic military training program, that integrates ground, air, and naval elements, enhancing readiness through realistic combat simulations, interoperability, and live exercises refining troops' combat skills. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Maj. Andrea Gutierrez) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blacking out identification badges.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2024
    Date Posted: 03.11.2024 01:27
    Photo ID: 8280354
    VIRIN: 240306-A-QA112-8921
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.56 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 340th MP BN conducts detention operations training with ROK Army Military Police [Image 4 of 4], by MAJ Andrea Gutierrez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    340th MP BN conducts detention operations training with ROK Army Military Police
    200th MP Command Soldiers Arrive in South Korea for Freedom Shield 24
    200th MP Command Soldiers Arrive in South Korea for Freedom Shield 24
    200th MP Command Soldiers Arrive in South Korea for Freedom Shield 24

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    detention
    military police
    freedom shield
    freedom shield 24
    freedomshield24
    detention. freedom shield 24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT