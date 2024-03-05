340th MP BN conducts detention operations training with ROK Army Military Police

Soldiers of the 340th Military Police Battalion, 290th Military Police Brigade, conduct detention operations training with the Republic of Korea Army military police on March 6, 2024, during exercise Freedom Shield at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. Freedom Shield 24 is a holistic military training program, that integrates ground, air, and naval elements, enhancing readiness through realistic combat simulations, interoperability, and live exercises refining troops' combat skills. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Maj. Andrea Gutierrez) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blacking out identification badges.)

