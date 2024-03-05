K16 Air Base AER Campaign Kick-off

The Army Emergency Relief (AER) promotes the kick-off campaign March 7 at K16 Air Base, South Korea. The AER is a non-profit organization available to all active-duty and retired service members that provides grants and other emergency assistance options to those that are eligible. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Caelum Astra)

Date Taken: 03.07.2024 Date Posted: 03.11.2024 Location: KR