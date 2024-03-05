Islanders observe U.S. C-130Js flyover during Airborne 24

An islander from Kikaijima waves to a U.S. Air Force (USAF) C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron (AS) during Airborne 24 at Kikaijima Island, Japan, March 7, 2024. Airborne 24 is the 4th annual bilateral Airborne operation between the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force 1st Airborne Brigade and USAF 36th AS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

