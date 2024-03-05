Islanders observe U.S. C-130Js flyover during Airborne 24

Three U.S. Air Force (USAF) C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron (AS) fly over Kikaijima Island, Japan, during Airborne 24, March 7, 2024. Airborne 24 is the 4th annual bilateral Airborne operation between the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force 1st Airborne Brigade and USAF 36th AS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2024 00:26
|Photo ID:
|8280339
|VIRIN:
|240307-F-PM645-1223
|Resolution:
|3600x2100
|Size:
|3.89 MB
|Location:
|KIKAI-JIMA, KAGOSHIMA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
