    Islanders observe U.S. C-130Js flyover during Airborne 24 [Image 5 of 7]

    Islanders observe U.S. C-130Js flyover during Airborne 24

    KIKAI-JIMA, KAGOSHIMA, JAPAN

    03.07.2024

    Photo by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Three U.S. Air Force (USAF) C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron (AS) fly over Kikaijima Island, Japan, during Airborne 24, March 7, 2024. Airborne 24 is the 4th annual bilateral Airborne operation between the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force 1st Airborne Brigade and USAF 36th AS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

    interoperability
    JGSDF
    USAF
    free and open Indo-Pacific
    Agile Combat Employment
    Airborne 24

