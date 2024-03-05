Three U.S. Air Force (USAF) C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron (AS) fly over Kikaijima Island, Japan, during Airborne 24, March 7, 2024. Airborne 24 is the 4th annual bilateral Airborne operation between the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force 1st Airborne Brigade and USAF 36th AS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.07.2024 Date Posted: 03.11.2024 00:26 Photo ID: 8280338 VIRIN: 240307-F-PM645-1220 Resolution: 3600x2100 Size: 3.65 MB Location: KIKAI-JIMA, KAGOSHIMA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Islanders observe U.S. C-130Js flyover during Airborne 24 [Image 7 of 7], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.