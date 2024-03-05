Islanders observe U.S. C-130Js flyover during Airborne 24

Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) pathfinders assigned to the 1st Airborne Brigade survey a drop zone during Airborne 24 at Kikaijima Island, Japan, March 7, 2024. Airborne 24 is the 4th annual bilateral Airborne operation between JGSDF 1st Airborne Brigade and U.S. Air Force 36th Airlift Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

