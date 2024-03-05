Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Band Sea Chanters perform in Nashville [Image 10 of 14]

    Navy Band Sea Chanters perform in Nashville

    NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class April Enos 

    U.S. Navy Band

    The U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters chorus continues their 2024 national tour with a performance at Nashville’s First Presbyterian Church. The Navy’s premier chorus will travel 2500 miles over 21 days across five states on their 2024 national tour to connect Americans from all walks of life to their Navy while honoring veterans and inspiring future service.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2024
    Date Posted: 03.10.2024 23:09
    Location: NASHVILLE, TN, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Band Sea Chanters perform in Nashville [Image 14 of 14], by PO1 April Enos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Nashville
    U.S. Navy Band
    Sea Chanters
    First Presbyterian Church
    2024 National Tour

