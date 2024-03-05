Navy Band Sea Chanters perform in Nashville

Chief Musicians Beth Revell, from Bullhead City, Ariz., Sarah Tietsort, from South Bend, Ind., and Musician 1st Class Kathryn Dobyns, from Fredericksburg, Va., sing with the U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters chorus at Nashville’s First Presbyterian Church on the ensemble’s 2024 national tour. The Navy’s premier chorus will travel 2500 miles over 21 days across five states on their 2024 national tour to connect Americans from all walks of life to their Navy while honoring veterans and inspiring future service.

