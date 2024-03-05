19th CERFP Medics Conduct Rappelling Training March 2024

Air Force Staff Sergeant Madeline Macaluso (right) and Senior Airman Jacob Feigh (left), both medics with the medical element of the 19th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and high-yield Explosives Enhanced Response Force Package Fatality Search and Recovery Team, rappel at the Indiana Firefighter Training Center District 7 in Terre Haute, Ind., March 2, 2024. The 181st Intelligence Wing is trained and equipped to support various first responder entities with fatality search and recovery capabilities in any environment regardless of conditions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Amber Anderson)

