    19th CERFP Medics Conduct Rappelling Training March 2024 [Image 13 of 15]

    19th CERFP Medics Conduct Rappelling Training March 2024

    TERRE HAUTE, IN, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Amber Anderson 

    181st Intelligence Wing Public Affairs

    Air Force Airman 1st Class Ze'Caleb Lyle, a medic with the medical element of the 19th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and high-yield Explosives Enhanced Response Force Package Fatality Search and Recovery Team, rappels at the Indiana Firefighter Training Center District 7 in Terre Haute, Ind., March 2, 2024. CERFP units act as the first line of triage for people affected by natural or manmade disasters and train regularly to maintain readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Amber Anderson)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2024
    Date Posted: 03.10.2024 22:01
    Photo ID: 8280258
    VIRIN: 240302-Z-TO616-2037
    Resolution: 7359x4906
    Size: 2.1 MB
    Location: TERRE HAUTE, IN, US
    This work, 19th CERFP Medics Conduct Rappelling Training March 2024 [Image 15 of 15], by A1C Amber Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    Rappel
    Indiana National Guard
    CERFP
    181st Intelligence Wing

