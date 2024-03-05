Air Force Airman 1st Class Ze'Caleb Lyle, a medic with the medical element of the 19th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and high-yield Explosives Enhanced Response Force Package Fatality Search and Recovery Team, rappels at the Indiana Firefighter Training Center District 7 in Terre Haute, Ind., March 2, 2024. CERFP units act as the first line of triage for people affected by natural or manmade disasters and train regularly to maintain readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Amber Anderson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2024 Date Posted: 03.10.2024 22:01 Photo ID: 8280257 VIRIN: 240302-Z-TO616-2047 Resolution: 7796x5197 Size: 2.25 MB Location: TERRE HAUTE, IN, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 19th CERFP Medics Conduct Rappelling Training March 2024 [Image 15 of 15], by A1C Amber Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.