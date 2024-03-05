Daily Operations

Construction Mechanic Constructionman Jacob Veeder, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11 lifts a Medium Tactical Vehicle Replacement (MTVR) MK36 Wrecker for routine maintenance onboard Camp Covington, Guam, March 7, 2024. NMCB 11 Detachment Guam, assigned to 30 Naval Construction Regiment, is forward deployed supporting Seabee missions across the Indo-Pacific region executing expeditionary construction for the U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, enable expeditionary logistics and power projection. (U.S. Navy Photo by Construction Mechanic Constructionman Recruit Brody Leger)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.07.2024 Date Posted: 03.10.2024 Photo ID: 8280090 Resolution: 4000x3000 Location: GU