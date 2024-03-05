Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Daily Operations [Image 2 of 2]

    Daily Operations

    GUAM

    03.07.2024

    Photo by Seaman Recruit Brody Leger 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 11

    Construction Mechanic Constructionman Jacob Veeder, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11 lifts a Medium Tactical Vehicle Replacement (MTVR) MK36 Wrecker for routine maintenance onboard Camp Covington, Guam, March 7, 2024. NMCB 11 Detachment Guam, assigned to 30 Naval Construction Regiment, is forward deployed supporting Seabee missions across the Indo-Pacific region executing expeditionary construction for the U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, enable expeditionary logistics and power projection. (U.S. Navy Photo by Construction Mechanic Constructionman Recruit Brody Leger)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2024
    Date Posted: 03.10.2024 20:16
    Photo ID: 8280090
    VIRIN: 240307-N-OK283-1001
    Resolution: 4000x3000
    Size: 1.57 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Daily Operations [Image 2 of 2], by SR Brody Leger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    vehicle
    mechanic
    garage
    MAINTENANCE
    NMCB 11

