    Daily Operations [Image 1 of 2]

    Daily Operations

    GUAM

    03.07.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Krystal Williams 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 11

    U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11 raise the morning colors over Camp Covington, Guam, March 7, 2024. NMCB 11 Detachment Guam, assigned to 30 Naval Construction Regiment, is forward deployed supporting Seabee missions across the Indo-Pacific region executing expeditionary construction for the U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, enable expeditionary logistics and power projection. (U.S. Navy Photo by Builder 1st Class Krystal Williams)

    Date Taken: 03.07.2024
    Date Posted: 03.10.2024 20:16
    Location: GU
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Daily Operations [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Krystal Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    guam
    colors
    flag
    NMCB 11
    raising

