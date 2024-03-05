Daily Operations

U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11 raise the morning colors over Camp Covington, Guam, March 7, 2024. NMCB 11 Detachment Guam, assigned to 30 Naval Construction Regiment, is forward deployed supporting Seabee missions across the Indo-Pacific region executing expeditionary construction for the U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, enable expeditionary logistics and power projection. (U.S. Navy Photo by Builder 1st Class Krystal Williams)

Date Taken: 03.07.2024 Date Posted: 03.10.2024 by PO1 Krystal Williams