Georgia Defense Force Corporal-Specialist Irakli Nozadze, a cannon crewmember representing the Vaziani-based 5th Artillery Brigade, Georgian Land Force, salutes the president of the board during the appearance board event of the 2024 Georgia Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition, Clay National Guard Center, Marietta, Georgia, March 10, 2024. Georgia Army National Guardsmen and country of Georgia Defense Force soldiers strengthened their nearly 30-year partnership through competition while promoting esprit de corps and resiliency. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Alexandria Higgins)

