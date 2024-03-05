Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2024

    Photo by Spc. Princess Alexandria Higgins 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Georgia Defense Force Corporal-Specialist Irakli Nozadze, a cannon crewmember representing the Vaziani-based 5th Artillery Brigade, Georgian Land Force, salutes the president of the board during the appearance board event of the 2024 Georgia Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition, Clay National Guard Center, Marietta, Georgia, March 10, 2024. Georgia Army National Guardsmen and country of Georgia Defense Force soldiers strengthened their nearly 30-year partnership through competition while promoting esprit de corps and resiliency. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Alexandria Higgins)

    Georgia and Georgia Kick Off 2024 Best Warrior Competition

    Georgia National Guard
    Best Warrior Competition
    Army
    Georgia Defense Force
    GABWC2024

