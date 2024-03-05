Good Looks

U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Phillip Keeter, senior enlisted leader of Joint Force Headquarters, Georgia Army National Guard, inspects the uniform of Spc. Jourdan Thompson, a wheeled vehicle mechanic representing the Marietta-based 78th Aviation Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard, during the appearance board event of the 2024 Georgia Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition, Clay National Guard Center Marietta, Georgia, March 10, 2024. Georgia Army National Guardsmen and country of Georgia Defense Force soldiers strengthened their nearly 30-year partnership through competition while promoting esprit de corps and resiliency. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Alexandria Higgins)

