Deadlift Event

Georgia Defense Force Junior Sergeant Paata Sabiashvili, an infantryman representing the Tblisi-based 1st Infantry Brigade, Georgian Land Force, completes the deadlift portion of the ACFT event of the 2024 Georgia Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition, Clay National Guard Center, Marietta, Georgia, March 10, 2024. Georgia Army National Guardsmen and country of Georgia Defense Force soldiers strengthened their nearly 30-year partnership through competition while promoting esprit de corps and resiliency. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tori Miller)

