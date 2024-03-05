Pushing Through The Pain

U.S. Army Spc. Matthew Moore, a combat engineer representing the Marietta-based 201st Regional Support Group, Georgia Army National Guard, completes hand-release pushups during the ACFT event of the 2024 Georgia Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition, Catoosa Volunteer Training Site, Ringgold, Georgia, March 10, 2024. Georgia Army National Guardsmen and country of Georgia Defense Force soldiers strengthened their nearly 30-year partnership through competition while promoting esprit de corps and resiliency. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tori Miller)

