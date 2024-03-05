Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The 180th Operations Group changes command [Image 2 of 5]

    The 180th Operations Group changes command

    ROSECRANS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MO, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Audrey Chappell 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Lt. Col. Eric Rawlings, 180th Operations Group commander, assumed command during a ceremony March 10, 2024. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Audrey Chappell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2024
    Date Posted: 03.10.2024 16:47
    Photo ID: 8279961
    VIRIN: 240310-Z-SP486-1023
    Resolution: 2050x1364
    Size: 446.92 KB
    Location: ROSECRANS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MO, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 180th Operations Group changes command [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Audrey Chappell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The 180th Operations Group changes command
    The 180th Operations Group changes command
    The 180th Operations Group changes command
    The 180th Operations Group changes command
    The 180th Operations Group changes command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Missouri Air National Guard
    139th Airlift Wing
    139th AW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT