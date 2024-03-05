USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Conducts Routine Operations in the Red Sea

240129-N-WJ225-1007 RED SEA (Jan. 29, 2024) An Aviation Electrician's Mate conducts maintenance on an E-2C Hawkeye, attached to the "Screwtops" of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 123, aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) in the Red Sea, Jan. 29. The Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo)

