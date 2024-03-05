Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Dwight. D. Eisenhower Conducts Flight Operations [Image 8 of 8]

    USS Dwight. D. Eisenhower Conducts Flight Operations

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    01.09.2024

    Photo by Seaman Zachary Elmore 

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)   

    240109-N-VC924-2020 U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Jan. 9, 2024) An F/A-18E Super Hornet fighter jet, attached to the "Gunslingers" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 105, takes off during flight operations aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), Jan. 9. The Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary Elmore)

    Date Taken: 01.09.2024
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    This work, USS Dwight. D. Eisenhower Conducts Flight Operations [Image 8 of 8], by SN Zachary Elmore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM
    NAVCENT
    CVN 69
    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
    C5F
    USCENTCOMPA

