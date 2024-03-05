240223-N-WJ225-1044 RED SEA (Feb. 23, 2024) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) conducts flight operations in response to increased Iranian-backed Houthi malign behavior in the Red Sea, Feb. 23. The Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

Date Taken: 02.23.2024 Date Posted: 03.10.2024 This work, USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Conducts Flight Operations in the Red Sea [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Samantha Alaman, identified by DVIDS