Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Conducts Flight Operations in the Red Sea [Image 1 of 3]

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Conducts Flight Operations in the Red Sea

    RED SEA

    02.23.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Samantha Alaman 

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)   

    240223-N-WJ225-1018 RED SEA (Feb. 23, 2024) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) conducts flight operations in response to increased Iranian-backed Houthi malign behavior in the Red Sea, Feb. 23. The Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2024
    Date Posted: 03.10.2024 16:08
    Photo ID: 8279870
    VIRIN: 240223-N-WJ225-1018
    Resolution: 4464x2976
    Size: 893.46 KB
    Location: RED SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Conducts Flight Operations in the Red Sea [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Samantha Alaman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Conducts Flight Operations in the Red Sea
    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Conducts Flight Operations in the Red Sea
    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Conducts Flight Operations in the Red Sea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM
    NAVCENT
    CVN 69
    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
    C5F
    USCENTCOMPA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT