    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Conducts Flight Operations in the Red Sea

    RED SEA

    03.04.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)   

    240304-N-IX647-1157 RED SEA (March 4, 2024) An Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) directs an F/A-18E Super Hornet fighter jet, attached to the "Gunslingers" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 105, during flight operations aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) in the Red Sea, March 4. The Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2024
    Date Posted: 03.10.2024 16:08
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Conducts Flight Operations in the Red Sea, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM
    NAVCENT
    CVN 69
    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
    C5F
    USCENTCOMPA

